Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Cut by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $339.87. 369,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.90 and a 12 month high of $341.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

