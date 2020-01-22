The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

RUBI stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Rubicon Project has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 20,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $152,459.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 562,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $31,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,270.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,397. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

