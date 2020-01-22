The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) General Counsel Jonathan Feldman Sells 15,670 Shares

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $162,027.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,859.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $537.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.66. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.