The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,499,000 after acquiring an additional 386,299 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after acquiring an additional 261,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,805.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

KO opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

