The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 25.8% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $63,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 4,477,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,610. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

