The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 12,869,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

