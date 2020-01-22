Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.84

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.84 and last traded at $133.78, with a volume of 86902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average of $124.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,151,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 289.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after buying an additional 141,154 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

