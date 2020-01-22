Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $10.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 167,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,549,000. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
