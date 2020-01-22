Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $10.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 167,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,549,000. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.