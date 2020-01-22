Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $550.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $581.00 and last traded at $579.19, with a volume of 8488046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $547.20.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.41.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,867,895 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

