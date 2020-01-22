Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0339 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $777,193.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,673.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.20 or 0.03991154 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00650306 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000616 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

