Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,050,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

