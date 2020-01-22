Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tenneco worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 32.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 5.6% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenneco by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tenneco by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 957,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tenneco Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $616.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.36.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

