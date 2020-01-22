TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.59

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 10380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on TU. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TELUS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,047 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

