Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

NYSE TDY opened at $383.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.41. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $212.37 and a twelve month high of $384.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,016.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total transaction of $728,135.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $375.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.