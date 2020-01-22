Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Teekay Lng Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teekay Lng Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 8,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,525. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Lng Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.