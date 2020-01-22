Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Cut to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

NYSE:TRP opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,147,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 39.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 157.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,825,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after buying an additional 1,115,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

