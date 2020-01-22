Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. Bank of America began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 116,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,764. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter valued at about $616,147,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 39.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,630,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,623 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

