TC Pipelines, LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TCP)

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TC Pipelines has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. TC Pipelines has a dividend payout ratio of 70.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TC Pipelines to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

TC Pipelines stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. TC Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a positive return on equity of 40.25%. Equities analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCP shares. UBS Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

