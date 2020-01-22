Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TH. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 million.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 15,582 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 521,033 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,097 shares during the period.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.