Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 13,471.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.95.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.90. 5,062,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.