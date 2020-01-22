TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. TAL Education Group updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

