Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling Sells 5,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $256,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $780,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dennis Helling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 272,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

