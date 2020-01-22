Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling Sells 5,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $256,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $780,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dennis Helling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 272,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
