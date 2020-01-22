T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $5.11. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 2,884 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of T.A.T. Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 million, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 226,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of T.A.T. Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

