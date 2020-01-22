SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 88.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

