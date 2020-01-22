Synthetix Network Token (SNX) Hits Market Cap of $173.77 Million

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Synthetix Network Token has a market capitalization of $173.77 million and $256,226.00 worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00012489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Synthetix Network Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Synthetix Network Token

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 164,533,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,220,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io . Synthetix Network Token’s official message board is blog.havven.io . Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

Synthetix Network Token Token Trading

Synthetix Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.