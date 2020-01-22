Swipe Price Reaches $1.54 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $94.03 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00017768 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. In the last week, Swipe has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.03621811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00205106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,115 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

