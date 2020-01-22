SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.22% of SVB Financial Group worth $28,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $254.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $183.04 and a 12 month high of $259.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

