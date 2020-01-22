Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $0.86

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 88.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 102% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00009895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market cap of $203,552.00 and approximately $15,999.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.15 or 0.05467372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026688 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127636 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.