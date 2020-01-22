Strongco (TSE:SQP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.84. Strongco shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Strongco in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 830.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.69. The company has a market cap of $23.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.10.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$98.00 million for the quarter.

About Strongco (TSE:SQP)

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

