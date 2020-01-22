Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives $13.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBBP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 1,700,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,135,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBBP stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 523,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

