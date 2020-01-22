Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,597 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 4.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,778. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.