Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,525 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,366% compared to the average volume of 104 put options.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.62. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $111.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,076 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $13,721,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

