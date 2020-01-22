STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.20

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 1527616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Boston Partners acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

