STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.20

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 1527616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.
In other news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Boston Partners acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.