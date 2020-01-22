Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Broadmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,675,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,479,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,512,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

