Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $331.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.63. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $260.66 and a 52 week high of $332.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

