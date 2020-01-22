Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 571 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.57. 3,074,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.