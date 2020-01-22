Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,260 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,218,000 after buying an additional 3,532,651 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,642,000 after buying an additional 2,766,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

