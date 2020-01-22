Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 319 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,832. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $427.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

