Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.24

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 541000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $607,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $59,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,726.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,882. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

