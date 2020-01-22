Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,666,000 after buying an additional 1,787,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 217,737 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

STL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

