Steginsky Capital LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steginsky Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 17.9% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,493.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,491.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,376.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,259.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

