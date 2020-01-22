Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $37.83 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Status has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, CoinTiger and LATOKEN. Status has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and $11.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.03521920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00204421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ABCC, Tidex, DDEX, GOPAX, Bithumb, IDEX, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, IDCM, Koinex, Bancor Network, Huobi, Gatecoin, Ovis, Ethfinex, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Binance, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Kucoin, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Gate.io, BigONE, DEx.top, Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, IDAX, Upbit, Liqui, Neraex and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

