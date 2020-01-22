Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.60

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 9579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

