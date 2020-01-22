Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stake Lowered by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for 1.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 17,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.