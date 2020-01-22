Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 691.27 ($9.09).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 685.60 ($9.02) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 708.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 685.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

