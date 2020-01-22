Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 691.27 ($9.09).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 685.60 ($9.02) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 708.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 685.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

