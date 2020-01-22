Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

