Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $3,008,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $5,306,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

