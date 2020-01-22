Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS opened at $282.04 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $287.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

