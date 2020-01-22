Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,883 Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 365.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 47.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BBN opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

