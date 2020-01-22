Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 373 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.56.

MKC opened at $171.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average is $163.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

